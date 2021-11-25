Commentary: After PSLE, the big headache is choosing a secondary school

SINGAPORE: When the final paper for this year’s Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) was done and dusted, all 12-year-olds in Singapore and their parents did a little dance of joy.

I was close to tears of joy after my son completed his. No more enrichment class expenses, no more chauffeuring to-and-fro his Chinese tutor and no more incessant reminders to get off his games and get on with his revision.

This batch will be the first group to go through a new aggregate system replacing the T-score in place all these years.

The intention is to move away from chasing every single mark and students are marked based purely on individual ability, instead of a bell curve.

But a new system brings uncertainties over where the cards will fall and this has some parents worried, especially those whose children are weak in one subject and unlikely to get a good band for it.

So now, the fretting begins on what secondary school to choose once results are in.

STRATEGY OF AFFILIATION

One common strategy for most parents begins when they choose a primary school for their children. We picked one with a secondary school affiliation because entry requirements are lower compared to a child trying to get into the same secondary school without affiliation.

For example, St Patrick’s School has an indicative cut-off point of 10 to 14 for non-affiliated primary school graduates to get into the Express programme. A student from an affiliated primary school (say St Stephen’s School) would only require 12 to 20.

There are about 27 affiliated secondary schools in Singapore so parents with children in this track will pray their kids make the cut-off points.