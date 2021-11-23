Commentary: The biggest test on PSLE results day is one for parents

SINGAPORE: If you are a parent of a Primary 6 student, you may start feeling increasingly tense as PSLE results day draws near.

On that day, it will be our turn to take a test and it will be exceptionally difficult to pass if our child’s results turn out lower than expected.

Our performance will have little to do with textbook knowledge, and everything to do with practising what we preach – in showing empathy, supporting our children, and loving them unconditionally.

In recent years, the spotlight has been on parents’ unique role in protecting their children’s mental wellbeing – one key aspect being their ability to manage academic pressure.

We know we have to resist comparing our children’s achievements to others, to focus on the process of learning and not the outcome, and not to react to poor grades with a do-or-die attitude.

I’ve been doing my best to put these into practice with my 12-year-old. Especially when I saw her putting a lot of pressure on herself, we tried to shift her focus away from grades to the small but concrete steps forward she’s made.

For example, she used to get overwhelmed whenever she had to write a Chinese composition from scratch. But soon she was able to craft a piece covering all the details shown in the picture, with some beautifying phrases here and there.

Before I wrote this piece, I asked my daughter if she felt anxious about her results. And I was surprised when she replied coolly: “What’s there to be anxious about? The results won’t change!”

I am sure she worries about it but I hope all the conversations we’ve had this year – about how the PSLE does not measure her worth as a person – have been worthwhile.

Yet this doesn’t absolve me from thinking about how I will respond on results day.

WHERE DOES FEAR OF EXAMS COME FROM?

Most children start off their academic journey with an exam-neutral attitude. It is how parents respond to the first unsavoury grade that sets the tone.