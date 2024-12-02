Commentary: High-scoring PSLE students may struggle with imposter syndrome later in life

SINGAPORE: Following the release of Singapore’s Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results, parents of students who achieved stellar scores are no doubt filled with pride and excitement.

However, the unspoken expectations that follow a child’s academic success are often overlooked. For high-performing children, being placed on a pedestal at a young age can take a psychological toll.

I was one of those children. Through my own journey - and conversations with high-achieving peers - I’ve realised that we, as parents and society, need to be mindful that pegging young learners for greatness can inflict them with a lingering sense of inadequacy that follows into adulthood.

INTENSE PRESSURE TO PERFORM

High expectations, whether from demanding "tiger parents" or well-meaning teachers, create intense pressure to perform. When applied at such a formative age, this pressure can evolve into imposter syndrome and perfectionism, with individuals setting unattainable standards for themselves.

First observed by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes in the 1970s, imposter syndrome is a phenomenon where high achievers don't internalise their own success.

Despite attending the best schools, excelling in standardised testing and earning exceptional grades, those with imposter syndrome don’t feel like they deserve their achievements. As a result, they work harder than needed to overcome their self-perceived inadequacies, and are likely to experience depression and psychological distress.