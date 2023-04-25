Commentary: In Singapore's push for cleanliness, don’t forget the cleaners

SINGAPORE: Singapore is known as a clean city - one of the cleanest in the world.

According to a survey released by Singapore Management University earlier this month, satisfaction with overall public cleanliness in Singapore remains high at 92 per cent, although residents feel that coffee shops, hawker centres and toilets are not as clean as they used to be.

The nation takes its cleanliness seriously. The Keep Singapore Clean campaign was one of the first national campaigns Singapore launched as an independent nation, in 1968.

“No other hallmark of success will be more distinctive than that of achieving our position as the cleanest and greenest city in South Asia,” said founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew as he launched the campaign in October 1968.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of public cleanliness became more critical. Every sector from public transport operators to town councils, hawker centres and private businesses stepped up efforts to sanitise and clean public spaces, residential areas, and offices.

Many cleaners worked long hours at the frontline of Singapore’s fight against the pandemic, facing COVID-19 exposure and increased workload.