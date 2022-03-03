Commentary: What moves does Putin have left in Ukraine?

CANBERRA: Vladimir Putin’s second invasion of Ukraine has not gone to plan. He has overestimated the capability of his own armed forces, while underestimating the strength of Ukrainian resistance and the unity of the Western response.

After failing to take Kyiv with a lightning raid that would have forced Ukraine to sue for peace, his army is getting bogged down.

And while he retains the upper hand in terms of qualitative military superiority, he faces the prospect of a long insurgency against a Ukrainian population and military that have proven more than keen to fight.

An extensive sanctions regime threatens to rapidly empty his US$620 billion sovereign wealth fund war chest, squeezes the ability of his inner circle – not to mention Putin himself – to access their vast fortunes and degrades the Russian aerospace and resource extraction industries via export controls.

Rather than splintering NATO and the European Union, Putin has given both organisations a new sense of focus that can come with the recognition of a clear existential danger rather than just an irritant to be managed.

With Finland and Sweden actively considering joining Western alliance structures, Putin may even have inadvertently succeeded in bringing about further NATO enlargement.

Deluded by a belief he would win quickly and cleanly against an enemy with no stomach for a fight, and with minimal consequences from a fragmented West, he has also clearly not considered what he would do if things went wrong. That’s one of the most basic errors of strategic planning.