Commentary: A weakened Putin is no use to Russia

BERLIN: As Ukrainian troops probe Russian defences along the entire front and only the Wagner Group mercenaries continue a small-scale offensive operation in the Donetsk region, the initiative in the Russia-Ukraine war is firmly in the hands of the invaded, not the invader.

While that can still change, perhaps more than once, it’s a good moment to consider whether the man who got Russia into this mess retains any legitimacy - domestically or internationally. To put it even more bluntly, who, if anyone, still needs a weak Vladimir Putin?

Putin’s claim to power has evolved over his nearly 22 years atop the Kremlin. In 2000, he was Boris Yeltsin’s chosen successor, then the president elected in a vote that, while not problem-free, reflected the will of Russian voters.

By the end of the first eight years of his rule, he was the architect of a corruption-plagued, but broadly beneficial economic upsurge; because Russians credited him for that, they cared little about the erosion of electoral democracy as he consolidated power.

After the intermission of Dmitry Medvedev’s presidency, he briefly struggled to find a new source of legitimacy until he seized on the annexation of Crimea, an event so inspiring to a large majority of Russians that even a harsh pension reform four years later didn’t appreciably dent his popularity.