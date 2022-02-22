Commentary: How Putin took Europe to the brink of war - again

LONDON: Angela Merkel once described Vladimir Putin as a leader using 19th-century methods in the 21st century.

What the former German chancellor meant was that Russia’s leader is a man of war and nationalism in an era supposedly defined by laws and globalisation.

Merkel was talking after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Now the US and British governments are warning that Putin is poised to start “the biggest war in Europe since 1945” by launching a much more extensive invasion of Ukraine, involving a direct assault on its capital, Kyiv.

INCREDULITY AT BEING ON THE BRINK OF WAR

This weekend, much of the Western security and political elite was gathered in Germany for the Munich Security Conference. Alongside the tension and foreboding, one of the dominant emotions on display was simple incredulity.

Many diplomats and politicians, predominantly Europeans, still refused to believe the intelligence-based briefings pouring out of the Anglosphere.

The sceptics’ view was broadly that fighting would remain confined to eastern Ukraine. They speculate that Putin’s goal is to build political, economic and psychological pressure to the point where the Ukrainian government collapses or the West makes massive diplomatic concessions.

There is a different sort of incredulity among those who are convinced that Putin is about to “go big” and launch a full-scale, bloody invasion, aimed at overthrowing the Ukrainian government.

One senior policymaker said that, in the midst of a conversation with his US counterpart about impending war: “We both paused and said, ‘I can’t believe we’re having this conversation’.”

MIND-BOGGLING SCENARIOS

Those conversations do indeed contain mind-boggling and distressing scenarios.

Western officials believe that if the Russian military attacks or surrounds Kyiv, they are likely to use the brutal tactics Putin has deployed in Chechnya and Syria.

This would mean massive deployment of artillery and air power — and the possibility of more than 50,000 military and civilian deaths in a week. How did we get here?

There are short and long-term answers to that question. In the short term, the White House has been convinced that war was likely since before Christmas.

Since then the efforts of the Biden administration have been directed towards trying to divert Putin by making it clear that he will pay a heavy economic and diplomatic price for war. The Americans were always pessimistic about their chances of success but were determined to give it a try.