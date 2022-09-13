Commentary: Vladimir Putin has forced EU into long-overdue energy union

LONDON: It was clear by 2014, when Russian President Vladimir Putin first invaded Ukraine, that Europe would have to protect itself from being held hostage to foreign energy suppliers. In that year, the idea of an “energy union” gained rhetorical support from leaders, some of whom continued with the hard work of making their energy pipelines more resilient.

To their chagrin, Germany made itself more, not less, exposed to Putin by pushing forward the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This was not even the worst mistake in European energy policy: More foolish still was the failure to secure alternatives, so that energy trade need not mean geopolitical dependence.

One area of neglect was in allowing the expansion of renewable electricity to be partially offset with a decline in nuclear energy. Another was not planning sufficient infrastructure to fully tap the global liquefied natural gas market.

Above all, there was too little attention paid to improving the flow of all forms of energy in any direction across Europe, so that no supplier could gain a chokehold on any particular member country.

The danger some warned against is now a reality clear to all. Putin’s weaponisation of energy has caused a massive international wealth transfer from energy-importing countries to exporters such as Russia itself.

Politically more perilous is redistribution from consumers to producers of energy even within countries. The fact that electricity is priced at the marginal generation cost has allowed the Kremlin to drive up power prices to extreme levels as well.