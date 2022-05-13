Commentary: Putin needs a way to ‘save face’ and end Ukraine war

WASHINGTON: It has been more than two months since Russia sent troops into Ukraine. Facing mounting losses and slow, limited gains, Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t have a way out right now”, said United States President Joe Biden on Monday (May 9), adding that he was “trying to figure out what we do about that”.

The war is clearly not going the way Putin wanted. Russia’s air force has not dominated the skies, its ground advances have been stalled by strong Ukrainian resistance, and its sanctions-hit economy is expected to shrink by 10 per cent, the worst contraction in nearly three decades.

Presumably, Biden’s statement reflects concern about the risks from an embarrassed Putin. To limit those risks, is there a way Putin can save face, even if he orders an end to his invasion?

RUSSIA IS ALREADY BACKTRACKING ON INVASION

Putin has already been forced to pull back from his aims of capturing Kyiv, installing a government subservient to Moscow and ending the concept of Ukraine as an entity separate from Russia. In March, Russia declared the first stage of their military plan completed and that efforts would be focused on the “main goal” of liberating the Donbas region.

Now it appears that Putin’s immediate goals are reduced to claiming an enlarged territory for the vassal territories in Luhansk and Donetsk, securing a land bridge from Crimea and perhaps taking all the Ukrainian seacoast, including the important port of Odesa. This would leave a rump Ukraine which, presumably, could be expected to become poorer and an economic drain on the West.