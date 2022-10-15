Commentary: Qatar’s frantic countdown to a World Cup full of controversy

PARIS: When Denmark play at the men’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter, their shirts will mask the name and logo of their sponsor, the sportswear brand Hummel. One of the strips is all black, which Hummel described as the “colour of mourning”.

The company explained the unusual design by directly referencing migrant construction worker deaths in Qatar, as well as the state’s much questioned human rights record. A social media post said: “We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.”

It added: “We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.”

Hummel’s criticism of Qatar was not the first, and as the tournament gets closer, there will be more to come. Former Manchester United star Eric Cantona has said he won’t be watching the competition, and some French cities have banned screenings of matches in their public spaces.