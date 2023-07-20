Commentary: With a missing foreign minister, it's hard for Xi Jinping to project China as country of influence

WELLINGTON: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has vanished from public view for more than three weeks, sparking speculation inside and outside of China about his whereabouts. With the extended absence of China’s foreign minister, it is hard for President Xi Jinping to project China as a country of global influence.

Qin’s last public appearances were in Beijing on Jun 25 when he met with officials from Vietnam, Russia and Sri Lanka. Since then, he has cancelled several meetings and sat out the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathering of foreign ministers in Indonesia last week. His line manager, ex-foreign minister, and current Politburo member, Wang Yi, attended the meetings on his behalf.

The official line provided by the Chinese foreign ministry for Qin missing the ASEAN meetings was “health reasons”. There were no details on the nature of his ailment.

But his prolonged absence has not gone unnoticed, sparking a flurry of commentary about his whereabouts and the state of China’s international relations during a particularly busy diplomatic period.

Where is Qin Gang, and what has happened to him?

POSSIBLE REASONS BEHIND QIN GANG’S ABSENCE

China is notoriously secretive about the health of its leaders. When asked on Jul 7 for response to an article in US political news website Politico citing speculation about Qin’s health, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he “had not heard” about the report.

Four days later, Wang confirmed that Qin would not attend the ASEAN meetings because of health reasons.