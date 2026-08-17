Commentary: Are perceptions of university prestige changing as Asian institutions rise up the ranks?

SINGAPORE: Every year, the release of global university rankings triggers a familiar ripple of celebration, anxiety and comparison for students as well as their parents.

The latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings continue to reflect Asian universities rising, particularly within the top 200. Institutions in China, Hong Kong and South Korea gained ground, while Singapore maintained its strong position with two universities in the top 12.

Yet the mindsets that shape university decisions often shift more slowly. For older generations, names like Oxford, Cambridge or the Ivy League still carry a symbolic weight that goes beyond rankings.

But today's students are entering a different higher education landscape from the one their parents grew up in. Top universities in Asia are gaining global recognition, offering students strong academic programmes, industry connections and access to fast-growing regional economies.

Beyond Singapore, the rise of Asian universities has expanded the range of institutions that students consider enrolling in.

The QS World University Rankings 2027 show that the international student ratio has risen in Hong Kong, Malaysia and South Korea. Meanwhile, the US and UK have seen year-on-year declines because of tighter restrictions on international student intakes and graduate work visas.