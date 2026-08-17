Commentary: Are perceptions of university prestige changing as Asian institutions rise up the ranks?
University rankings are shifting, but they do not automatically rewrite long-held beliefs about what a “good” university looks like, says mum writer June Yong.
SINGAPORE: Every year, the release of global university rankings triggers a familiar ripple of celebration, anxiety and comparison for students as well as their parents.
The latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings continue to reflect Asian universities rising, particularly within the top 200. Institutions in China, Hong Kong and South Korea gained ground, while Singapore maintained its strong position with two universities in the top 12.
Yet the mindsets that shape university decisions often shift more slowly. For older generations, names like Oxford, Cambridge or the Ivy League still carry a symbolic weight that goes beyond rankings.
But today's students are entering a different higher education landscape from the one their parents grew up in. Top universities in Asia are gaining global recognition, offering students strong academic programmes, industry connections and access to fast-growing regional economies.
Beyond Singapore, the rise of Asian universities has expanded the range of institutions that students consider enrolling in.
The QS World University Rankings 2027 show that the international student ratio has risen in Hong Kong, Malaysia and South Korea. Meanwhile, the US and UK have seen year-on-year declines because of tighter restrictions on international student intakes and graduate work visas.
NARROWING DOWN OPTIONS
Rankings can signal global shifts in educational quality, but they do not automatically rewrite long-held beliefs about what a “good” university looks like.
Mother-of-two Evelyn Tan shared that when her daughter was selecting universities, rankings played a significant role in narrowing down options. Her daughter chose to focus exclusively on universities within the top 50 of the QS rankings, which are still largely Western institutions.
For Ms Tan, the appeal of highly ranked institutions remains relevant and understandable. "Places like MIT, Harvard and Oxford attract strong teachers and students," she said, pointing to her own experience taking Harvard's well-known CS50 Computer Science course.
Another friend drew a distinction between overseas and local universities. "When it comes to local universities, ranking was less relevant in influencing decisions as all the major names are of comfortable standing," she said.
I suspect many parents would agree. Few would question the quality of our local universities. When families compare overseas options, however, rankings often become a convenient way of sorting through an overwhelming number of choices.
Yet while institutions in China, Hong Kong and South Korea are increasingly visible due to rankings, deciding whether these universities are the right choice is not a question rankings alone can answer. The better question is whether a particular institution, course and environment align with a young person's interests and aspirations.
KNOWING AND UNDERSTANDING YOUR CHILD
While rankings may serve as a useful shorthand for quality and reassurance, they can only tell us so much.
They do not reveal whether a student will enjoy the curriculum, thrive in the campus culture or feel a sense of belonging. They do not measure the quality of relationships with professors, the opportunities available within a specific course, or whether a particular environment will bring out the best in a young person.
The more pressing question here is whether a particular university course is the right fit. This is where a young person’s interests, values, learning preferences or sense of purpose come to the fore.
When deciding which universities to apply to, the balance between parental guidance and teen autonomy can be difficult to achieve. In many families, parents remain highly involved in university decisions, often because they bring valuable experience, financial resources and a long-term perspective.
At the same time, adolescence is a period when young people are developing their identity, voice and autonomy.
It is therefore unsurprising that university choice can become a flashpoint. Parents may prioritise prestige, stability and future security, while their children may be more concerned about their personal development and the kind of life they seek.
GUIDANCE INSTEAD OF DIRECTION
I am always grateful that my parents gave me the freedom to forge my own path. After graduating from polytechnic, I secured a partial scholarship for a course in a reputable university in Australia. My parents were supportive and trusted me to make the most of the opportunity.
That experience has shaped my own parenting. As my children are now older, I have tried to give them increasing space to make decisions for themselves, while providing age-appropriate guardrails and guidance.
Even now, as my 13, 15 and 17-year-old teens approach us with questions about careers and educational pathways, my husband and I are happy to share our perspectives and whatever industry knowledge we have.
But we are mindful not to confuse guidance with direction. Once we offer our views, we try to step back and allow them room to think, question and arrive at their own conclusions. So when it comes to university choice and places of study, whether it is located in the West or in Asia, we will largely follow this blueprint that we have put in place.
A COLLABORATIVE APPROACH
Ms Tan and her husband adopted a similar approach. While she had her own opinions about what might be best for her daughter, she was careful not to let them overshadow her daughter's decision-making process.
To help her daughter explore different options and perspectives, she asked mentors from different backgrounds to speak with her and share their experiences and insights.
Ms Tan recommends this especially for parents who find discussions about university choices becoming tense, as a neutral third party can help young people reflect more objectively and come to their own conclusions.
The right approach may be to view university decisions as a collaboration. Parents can ask questions, challenge assumptions and offer perspectives. Young people, in turn, should do their research and take ownership of the process.
As university options continue to expand in Asia and beyond, parents and students may find themselves considering pathways that previous generations hardly imagined.
Rather than focusing solely on prestige or rankings, the challenge is to identify environments where young people can learn, grow and thrive. And that, ultimately, may matter far more than where a university sits on a global scorecard.
June Yong is the Lead of Programmes at Focus on the Family Singapore. She is pursuing a master’s degree in counselling.