Commentary: Quad leaders have a problem with China and North Korea's relationship

NEW DELHI: North Korea at least waited until United States President Joe Biden had left Asia before launching another volley of missiles to splash into the sea. American officials had braced for a potential show of force by Pyongyang as Biden toured the region in May for meetings culminating with the “Quad” nations – India, United States, Japan and Australia.

Certainly, North Korea was on the minds of the gathered leaders – in a joint statement issued after their summit in Tokyo, the four members condemned Pyongyang’s “destabilising ballistic missile launches” and called on North Korea to engage in substantive dialogue for the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

They also emphasised a need to immediately resolve the question of Japanese abductees, which directly involves North Korea.

Biden had earlier visited Seoul and discussed options to deter North Korea with newly sworn-in South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (who has been toying with the idea of joining the Quad). North Korea’s spree of dangerous missile launches since the beginning of the year has ensured attention is again on the challenges involved.

MAIN FOCUS IS CLEARLY CHINA

But the main focus of the Quad – while not explicitly named – is clearly China. The meeting in Tokyo saw much more ambitious steps to counter the twin security and economic challenges that China presents, including condemning the “militarisation of disputed features” in the region, launching a new initiative to enhance maritime awareness to help countries resist coercive actions, and pledging an economic framework to span 13 countries in the Indo-Pacific.