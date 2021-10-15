Commentary: Travel quarantines don’t have to be this painful in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Last week’s big announcement breathed life into travel and ignited our optimism once again.

There were whoops of joy on the expansion of quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) to 11 countries. Heavy traffic promptly crashed Singapore Airlines’ website shortly after on Saturday (Oct 9).

Families rejoiced after young children ineligible for vaccination were later included for VTL in time for end-of-year holidays.

Air travellers have been increasingly frustrated by COVID-19 travel restrictions, and quarantine is “the biggest deterrent” to air travel, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to a September IATA survey which included Singapore, 84 per cent wouldn't travel if quarantine is required at destination. More than 70 per cent agreed with removing quarantine for those vaccinated or who test negative.

But Singapore’s gradual easing of travel restrictions is by no means a full reopening – generally taken to mean no dedicated lanes, isolation or tests for the fully vaccinated.

VACCINATED TRAVEL LANES ARE A BABY STEP

What a stark difference from travel within Europe – which felt like going back to pre-COVID days when I recently travelled there for leisure. Flying from Zurich, Switzerland to Dubrovnik, Croatia, required nothing but my passport and vaccine certificate.