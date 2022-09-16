Commentary: After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, feelings will trump practical considerations in calls for republicanism

SINGAPORE: For quite some years now, a pretty clear majority view took shape in my homeland, Canada, regarding the question of whether the country should remain a constitutional monarchy.

The general response was “maybe down the road we need to discuss that issue, but not while the Queen is alive”.

That united nearly everyone from monarchists to determined republicans. It spoke to something fundamental: Queen Elizabeth II had earned enormous respect and widespread affection for her many long years of setting such a striking example of devotion to duty, sense of responsibility and commitment to service.

In a time when it seemed nearly everyone only wanted to talk about their rights and privileges, she stood out by quietly but doggedly focusing on her obligations. But, it also suggested Canadians felt more strongly about her personally than they did about the institution of monarchy, and thus about whether it should continue to define their own constitution.