Commentary: I tried ‘quiet quitting’ at home. This is how it went

SINGAPORE: You would probably have heard of the term “quiet quitting” by now.

An employment trend that rose to fame from a TikTok video, quiet quitting refers to the act of an unhappy employee cutting back on the time and effort spent at work so that he performs as per his job description and nothing beyond that. Often, it is the result of being unappreciated and exhausted after putting in best efforts.

What about those who work for their own household? After all, stay-at-home parents – who care for their children and make sure a household runs smoothly – work very hard. Some might argue a full-time homemaker is harder than a corporate job.

If being a stay-at-home mom was a profession, her annual salary would be about US$184,820 (S$254, 460), according to Salary.com in its 2021 annual Mom Salary Survey.

This is not surprising. After all, stay-home parents wear multiple hats, playing the role of chef, teacher, nurse, chauffeur, cleaner, accountant and more.

According to the Salary.com survey, stay-at-home moms work an average of 106 hours per week. This breaks down to 15 hours a day, 7 days a week. Let that sink in for a bit.