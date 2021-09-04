Commentary: ‘Softer’ approach with moral suasion better at dismantling racist mindsets

SINGAPORE: The announcement of the new Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally (NDR) signals a shifting of gears in managing Singapore’s race relations.

While the Act consolidates the state’s legislative instruments in dealing with issues of race, of particular significance are its “softer, gentler touches” as PM Lee termed.

These enable the state to compel offending individuals to cease communicating or acting in a manner potentially jeopardising racial harmony.

But more importantly, there will be provisions for those who breach the law to mend ties with aggrieved communities by learning more about them, proffer apologies and cultivate understanding.

LIMITS TO HARD LEGISLATION

This move to codify softer approaches to managing race relations is a paradigm shift from that of yesteryears.

Since Singapore’s independence, although inter-religious and inter-racial closed door dialogues dot the landscape, an array of robust legal implements has been the centrepiece of state policy to cultivate a harmonious social fabric.

Hard legislation — such as the Sedition Act and Section 298A of the Penal Code (where any expression or act that potentially offends anyone of a particular race or religion can result in a conviction) — coupled with active enforcement are seen as essential to preserving the peace.

They discourage individuals from racially inflammatory acts. Offenders face a penalty of up to three years imprisonment and an unspecified fine.