Commentary: Has reading for pleasure vanished from our lives forever?

SINGAPORE: Once upon a time, it seemed everyone read for pleasure. My earliest memories saw my dad read the newspaper at the breakfast table every morning, while my mother read to me each night before she tucked me into bed.

On Sundays, I pored over the full-page spreads of comics. At age 7, I began reading stories by Enid Blyton. By my teen years, my nose was permanently stuck in a book - my greatest indulgence spending hours immersed in another world, living countless other lives in wondrous, terrifying adventures.

Now, pleasure reading has become a lost art. The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study released in May may have found Singapore students top in reading ability, but it also showed fewer parents reported “enjoying reading a lot”.

For me, it started when I joined the working crowd: After reading emails and reports the whole day, all I could do around 9pm when I reached home was sit in front of the TV and watch CSI before going to sleep.

Then mobile phones arrived. During those in-between moments when I would otherwise be alone with my thoughts, I was reading the news or messages on my Nokia.