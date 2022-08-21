Commentary: Record Mediterranean Sea temperatures this summer could devastate marine life

PLYMOUTH, England: The ocean sustains all life on our planet. It provides food to eat and oxygen to breathe, while playing a key role in moderating our climate. But marine life is increasingly threatened by climate change.

The ocean is becoming considerably warmer, affecting its ability to sustain life. The searing temperatures seen around the Mediterranean this year are indicative of rising global temperatures.

This is set to continue over the next century, contingent on how much carbon dioxide (CO2) we continue to emit.

The International Energy Agency reported that global energy-related CO2 emissions rose by 6 per cent in 2021 to their highest ever level.

The Mediterranean has been subject to intense thermal conditions in recent years. This has taken a further severe step this year, with sea temperatures reaching a record 30.7 degrees Celsius off Corsica.

MORE FREQUENT AND INTENSE MARINE HEATWAVES

A marine heatwave is defined as an extended period of abnormally high sea temperatures, relative to the seasonal average. They have doubled in frequency since the 1980s.

Because of the delay between undertaking and publishing ecological work, the most comprehensive study we have on Mediterranean marine heatwaves covers the period from 2015 to 2019.

The study found that the sea temperatures recorded in the Mediterranean over the period were the highest since recording began in 1982. Of almost a thousand field surveys conducted, researchers found that 58 per cent of them contained evidence of the widespread mortality of marine life, tightly linked to periods of extreme heat.

The research provides an insight into the future ecological impacts of marine heatwaves elsewhere. This is significant as substantial temperature increases are forecast for tropical and polar regions in particular.