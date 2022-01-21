Commentary: Why do security guards get abused more than others?

SINGAPORE: Drive down a road lined with schools in the morning often enough and you will soon learn to avoid the two leftmost lanes.

The traffic chaos that is the morning school run has been the subject of recent news coverage, not least because of a man who drove into an elderly security officer in a bid to force his way into Red Swastika School.

Sadly, such acts of abuse are not isolated events. Research conducted by the Union of Security Employees (USE) and SUSS’s Centre for Applied Research found that over 40 per cent of 1,002 surveyed security officers reported experiencing verbal or physical abuse at work.

“How can the parents do this? How will their children face their peers? Have they no care for their child’s well-being?”

“What kind of values are we teaching our kids?"

"The driver should be grateful for the security guards who are not highly paid and yet risk their lives to protect us”.

These social media comments, perfectly reasonable in hindsight, were unlikely to have been considered by the Bentley driver when he advanced into the security officer. Indeed, the driver has now been arrested for a “rash act causing hurt”.

HEAT OF THE MOMENT REACTIONS

Once triggered, abusers are likely to be engaging in heat-of-the-moment snap reactions. There are two broad and interacting factors that may account for why such snap reactions result in acts of abuse: Motivators and enablers. In some cases, abusers may be originally motivated by a perverse sense of problem solving.