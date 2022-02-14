Commentary: Regret affects our mental and physical health but overcoming it is hard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia: A friend of mine – we will call him “Jay” – was working for IBM in New York City in the early ‘90s. He was a computer programmer and made a good salary.

Occasionally, competitors and startups approached Jay to join their companies. He had an offer from an interesting but small organisation in Seattle, but the salary was paltry and most of the offer package was in company shares.

After consulting with friends and his parents, Jay declined the offer and stayed with IBM. He has regretted it ever since. That small company was Microsoft.

Regret is a very real reaction to a disappointing event in your life, a choice you made that can’t be changed, something you said that you can’t take back.

It’s one of those feelings you can’t seem to shake, a heavy and intrusive negative emotion that can last for minutes, days, years or even a lifetime.

Imaging studies reveal that feelings of regret show increased activity in an area of the brain called the medial orbitofrontal cortex.

Dealing with regret is even more difficult because of the other negative emotions connected to it: Remorse, sorrow and helplessness.