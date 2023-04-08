Commentary: Should you schedule sex? A look at whether spontaneous or unplanned intimacy is more satisfying

TORONTO: Portrayals of sex in TV and movies often involve passionate, spur-of-the-moment encounters that seem to have little forethought or planning. Media depictions of sex might then send the message that a feature of hot, fulfilling sex is spontaneity.

In fact, in our studies, when we asked partnered people in the United States and Canada about their sexual preferences, most believe that sex is more satisfying when it happens spontaneously compared to when it is planned ahead of time.

MYTHS OF SPONTANEITY

But is spur-of-the moment sex actually more satisfying? Although spontaneity might signal passion to some, valuing spontaneity can have its drawbacks. Although desire for sex can be intense in the throes of a new relationship and sex might feel like it regularly occurs without planning, sexual desire (and the frequency of sex) often declines over time in a relationship.

Long-term couples who wait for both partners to have a simultaneous burst of desire in order for sex to occur might rarely engage in sex. Planning might be essential for sex to occur amid the other demands on their time, even if scheduling a sexual encounter is seen as less sexy. Knowing when to have sex can also help people prepare - clothing, lubrication, privacy - that might enhance sex.