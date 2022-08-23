Commentary: Want flexible work arrangements but afraid to ask? Here’s how

SINGAPORE: In an interview on the podcast Diary of a CEO, bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell declared that remote work is terrible – for society, for companies and for the people doing it.

"I know it's a hassle to come to the office. But if you're just sitting in your pyjamas in your bedroom, is that the work life you want to live? Don't you want to feel part of something?" he said.

The negative response to Gladwell's comments was swift and forceful, because as it turns out, many people do want to work from the comfort of their homes. Almost 80 per cent of Singapore employees value the importance of remote work, to the point that two in five workers would not accept a job if they’re unable to work from home, a recent Randstad survey revealed.

The pandemic demonstrated that workers not only remain productive off-site by working from home, but also get more out of their personal lives. In April, the tripartite grouping of the Ministry of Manpower, the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation urged employers to make flexible work arrangements permanent.

However, only 52 per cent of the Randstad survey respondents said their employers provide remote working options. Moreover, according to an Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) survey, 37 per cent of respondents polled in April felt pressured to return to the office.

So why is there still hesitation to fully embrace flexible work arrangements, when it is clearly what employees want?