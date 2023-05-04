Commentary: Should managers allow workers time off for leisure during business hours?

According to a report by The New York Times, there is a rising trend of remote workers in the US who are taking advantage of their flexible schedules to enjoy activities such as golfing, shopping or pampering themselves on weekday afternoons. This phenomenon has been dubbed the "afternoon fun" economy.

THE CASE FOR AFTERNOON FUN

Ask remote workers in Singapore and chances are that they will think there is nothing wrong with some me-time during business hours. Thanks to the pandemic, we have learned to operate at the centre of all possible distractions - kids, elderly caregiving, Zoom calls that could have been an email, Netflix, another house renovation. Companies survived and so did we.

Carving out some time for leisure can help employees cope with stress, as well as the isolation and lack of motivation that come with WFH. By doing something you enjoy, you can relax, recharge and improve your mood.

This can prevent burnout, which affects your productivity and quality of work. Companies can also save money on mental wellness programmes.

Afternoon breaks can also boost innovation. Steve Jobs is famous for doing walking meetings as it stimulates creativity. Since working from home can be tedious and monotonous, engaging in different activities exposes you to new perspectives and sparks your imagination.

Patronising businesses during off-peak periods is a boost for local businesses, which are used to a lull after lunchtime. Customers can avoid crowds and enjoy deals too. Paradise Dynasty, for instance, offers members a 40 per cent discount off dim sum on weekdays, 3pm to 5pm.