Commentary: Clean energy has won the economic race

DENVER, Colorado: For decades, we at the Rocky Mountain Institute (now RMI) have argued that the transition to clean energy will cost less and proceed faster than governments, firms and many analysts expect.

In recent years, this outlook has been fully vindicated: Costs of renewables have consistently fallen faster than expected, while deployment has proceeded more rapidly than predicted, thereby reducing costs even further.

Thanks to this virtuous cycle, renewables have broken through. And now, new analyses from two authoritative research institutions have added to the mountain of data showing that a rapid clean energy transition is the least expensive path forward.

Policymakers, business leaders and financial institutions urgently need to consider the promising implications of this development.

With the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow underway, it is imperative that world leaders recognise that achieving the Paris climate agreement’s 1.5 degrees Celsius warming target is not about making sacrifices; it is about seizing opportunities.

The negotiation process must be reframed so that it is less about burden-sharing and more about a lucrative race to deploy cleaner, cheaper energy technologies.