Commentary: With ever-rising rent, does it make sense for millennials to move out now?

SINGAPORE: More young people in Singapore today are breaking with tradition and moving out before marriage. The number of single Singaporean residents under 35 living away from their parents more than doubled between 2015 to 2020.

Many of these youths who move out choose to rent an apartment. Indeed, the rental market is on a steady uptrend. Data from 99.co and SRX show that condominium rental prices rose by 1.7 per cent in July, rising for the 19th consecutive month, while HDB rental prices rose 1.5 per cent, the 25th consecutive increase.

Year-on-year, condo rents increased 23.5 per cent from July 2021, and HDB rents, 19.1 per cent.

With such robust demand for rentals, does it make financial sense to move out and rent a place now? Or would it be a better move to save up and purchase a property – keeping in mind prices of private homes are also climbing?

TO BUY OR TO RENT?

Some groups of people may have no other choice but to rent. These include young couples or singles seeking personal space. Being cooped up in a small household or having parents shouting in the background while trying to work or study can be a frustrating affair.

Some parents also rent to stay closer to selected schools, to improve their chances in the Primary 1 registration phase or for the sake of convenience after their child enrols.