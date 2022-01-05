Commentary: With Omicron threat, will returning to offices and schools bring new anxieties?

SINGAPORE: Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic started, a friend of my part-time cleaner – let’s call her Madam Lee – stopped work completely.

The 56-year-old had been working as a cleaning lady for homes but decided it was not safe to continue. She cut down almost all interaction with the outside world.

Two years on, vaccines have been delivered to the majority of Singaporeans and safe management measures are implemented to help us live with the virus. But Madam Lee is still staying home most of the time and unwilling to venture out.

Singapore has put in place a system that will allow us to live with the virus. And even with new variants emerging, gradual reopening is happening. From Jan 3 (Mon), work from home is no longer the default arrangement and 50 per cent of employees can return to the office. Larger work-related events of up to 1,000 people can also take place with safety measures in place.

Bigger crowds have been a common sight in our malls especially during the festive season – with some revellers going overboard when thousands gathered at Clarke Quay to usher in the new year.

There appears to be two groups of people – those who simply cannot wait for things to get back to normal and those who feel a sense of fear that this reopening will somehow lead to cases rising.

Set against the backdrop of Omicron infections increasing in Singapore, the impending return to normalcy will likely cause Madam Lee’s anxiety to grow even more out of proportion. And there are many like her.

Most Singaporeans polled in a survey reported by the Straits Times last year said it was unrealistic to live with restrictions indefinitely – suggesting they wanted to move on to endemic living. But 10 per cent were willing to live with restrictions beyond two years.

This group may remain cautious, anxious, or may even find reopening dangerous – a reaction that some experts have termed “re-entry anxiety”.

This is also born out in studies overseas. In a report published by the American Psychological Association in March 2021, almost half of the respondents felt uneasy about adjusting to in-personal interaction after the pandemic, regardless of the vaccination status.