Commentary: Any party forming the government of the day would not have lifted party whip on 377A but that’s not the point

SINGAPORE: Should the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) have lifted the party whip when Parliament voted Tuesday evening (Nov 29) on the proposed repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code? All PAP MPs voted to decriminalise consensual sexual activity between two men, in line with the party’s position.

The Workers’ Party (WP) sought to characterise the debate as involving a matter of conscience and religious beliefs. As such, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh lifted his party whip to allow WP MPs to vote freely, while Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam saw this as the WP not taking a stand on the issue.

Politics aside, too much has perhaps been made of PAP and WP’s contrasting approaches regarding their party whips.

Instead, the focus should centre on what MPs on both sides said — individually and collectively —whether for or against the repeal and the related Constitutional amendment to protect the definition of marriage.

RARE FOR ANY PARTY TO LIFT WHIP

Let’s be clear: Under the Westminster parliamentary system which Singapore inherited from the British, the government of the day will rarely lift the whip on any Government Bill and motion.

Indeed, it is rare for the PAP party whip to be lifted. In the same way, the WP does not lift the party whip on most matters and would likely do the same if it formed the government of the day.