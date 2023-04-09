Commentary: A man is spending 100 days underwater – here’s what it might do to his body

LONDON: As nightmares go, being trapped in a small box deep underwater is probably high on many peoples’ lists. But one United States professor is doing this on purpose.

Joe Dituri, a former US Navy diver and expert in biomedical engineering has been living in a 55 sq m space, less than 10m (30 feet) below the surface of the Florida Keys since Mar 1, and plans to stay for 100 days. If he manages this, he will break a record for most time spent in a habitat beneath the surface of the ocean.

Dituri conducts research into the effects of hyperbaric pressure - when air pressure is greater than it would be at sea level - on the human body. He is hoping to use his time spent below the surface to examine what impact living in this high-pressure environment has on his health.

Interestingly, Dituri’s endeavour will be very different from living on a submarine. Submarines are sealed when submerged and maintained at sea level pressure. This means there’s no significant difference in pressure, even when a submarine is at depths of hundreds of meters.

But Dituri’s underwater habitat won’t have any solid hatches or air locks between the ocean and the dry living space, as a submarine does. Think of it like when a glass of water is turned upside down and pushed into a sink full of water. A pocket of air will still exist at the top of Dituri’s living space, with a pool of water in the floor of one room that comes from the ocean outside.

This means that the air inside his habitat is squeezed by the ocean’s weight, increasing the air pressure around him. At a depth of 30ft, the air pressure inside this habitat is about twice as much as what he’d be used to on land.