Commentary: As more managers resign, will we see a ‘Great Promotion Wave’?

SINGAPORE: Resignations are picking up pace since the pandemic begun.

Competition for talent is increasing and shows little sign of easing. Closed borders and market dynamics for many occupations especially in the infocomm and technology sector have shifted towards the jobseeker.

Indeed, a worldwide employment website found that job postings in Singapore in August were up by 55.7 per cent from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

As the economic recovery continues, skill shortages will be exacerbated across a much wider range of occupations.

A CHANCE FOR WORKERS TO ASSUME MORE SENIOR ROLES

In the short term, the mismatch between demand and supply in the labour market will likely mean higher staff turnover for businesses and more opportunities for workers to switch jobs.

What about managers? Anecdotally, I am hearing of higher-than-normal resignation rates for supervisors too – and more cases of middle managers suffering from burnout, with the prolonged pandemic travel restrictions for EP and S-Pass holders straining manpower.

Although a low resignation rate in a company relative to the industry average was an indicator of good employee engagement in pre-coronavirus times, they may be less the case today.

On the other hand, high resignation rates can both reflect and signal low staff morale. They are also costly to the firm because they need to devote resources to settle in new employees.