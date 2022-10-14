Commentary: There are better ways than no-show fees to help restaurants

SINGAPORE: Would putting down a deposit make you less likely to cancel your dinner reservation? If you had to provide credit card details to book a table, would you rather look for another place that didn’t?

Some restaurants now require deposits or credit card holding fees to prevent no-shows or last-minute cancellations. Restaurants that spoke to CNA indicated holding fees of about S$20 to S$50 per person. In local Michelin three-star restaurants, cancellation fees can go as high as S$250.

The costs of no-shows and last-minute cancellations can add up quickly – local restaurant partners tell me they can affect up to 30 per cent of their monthly business. Besides lost revenue, restaurants must bear the cost of food preparation and extra manpower, and deal with the frustration of walk-in diners turned away.

The average profit margin in Singapore’s restaurants was a thin 5.5 per cent in 2018, according to the Singapore Business Review.

Deposit policies are practised around the world, especially in the fine dining sector. This is less common in casual restaurants, though this has become more of a standard practice with the use of online reservation platforms.