Commentary: Fresh grads, don’t give into temptation to inflate your resumes

SINGAPORE: Amid a gradual economic recovery, things seem to be looking up for fresh graduates.

Local universities reported that over 90 per cent of their students who graduated in 2020 were able to find jobs around six months after completing their final exams. These include those enrolled in SGUnited Traineeships.

However, crisis or no crisis, fresh graduates with no work experience often struggle to sell themselves to employers.

With COVID-19 having made employers more cautious about who they hire amid prolonged uncertainty, fresh graduates may struggle to get jobs they actually want. There are fewer job openings available to new graduates as well, particularly in industries battered by the pandemic, such as tourism.

With more competition among fellow jobseekers, it’s no surprise many feel they have to embellish their resumes in order to get noticed. A graduate who spent the last few months as a waiter might be tempted to describe it using a fancy job title such as “hospitality specialist”.

It doesn’t have to be this way. In fact, deliberate attempts to oversell oneself could be seen as inauthentic. While the ability to spin is often prized, overdoing it smacks of dishonesty and could work against candidates.

There are more adroit and authentic ways of crafting your resume in order to get noticed by the right people.

SKILLS, RESEARCH AND RELEVANCE

First, expend your energy on accentuating elements that would help you stand out in hiring managers’ minds.