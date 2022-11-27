Commentary: We know sweatshop clothing is bad – and buy it anyway. Here’s how your brain makes excuses

THE MANY COSTS OF LOW-PRICED APPAREL

Consumption is an individualistic act. It allows us to distinguish ourselves through our clothing, culture, and even the entertainment we consume. Ethical consumption is when consumers consider the wider environmental and societal impacts of what they consume, including when they purchase clothing.

Revenue from the global apparel market is expected to reach US$2 trillion by 2026. Asia remains the garment factory of the world. It accounts for 55 per cent of global textiles and clothing exports, and employs about 60 million workers.

The International Labour Organization has estimated 160 million children aged 5 to 17 were engaged in child labour at the beginning of 2020 – many of which would have worked in the fashion supply chain.

ISN’T ANY JOB BETTER THAN NO JOB?

A common defence by manufacturers that use exploitative labour arrangements is that such work is often the best option available for those workers. Workers voluntarily accept the conditions, and their employment helps with long-term economic development.

At the same time, emerging research argues sweatshops are the result of consumer choice, wherein retailers are simply responding to a demand for ultra-low-price fashion. This infers that if there was no demand, there would be no sweatshops.

But one problem with holding consumers responsible is that the vast majority aren’t aware of how their clothes are made. Despite “supply chain transparency” being credited for increasing brand legitimacy and trust, true transparency is difficult to attain, even for retailers, due to the disjointed and distant elements of how products move through the supply chain (which includes suppliers, producers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers).

Our own research into consumers’ perception of worker welfare found people struggle to connect the US$5 shirt they bought with the person who made it, or how it was made.