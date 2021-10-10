Commentary: Why we feel a rush when we ‘Add to Cart’ and what we can do about it

SINGAPORE: In the last three months, have you bought something that you do not need but you bought on impulse anyway? Perhaps it was a beautiful bag or the cute looking household item?

COVID-19 has increased our spending online. A Visa poll published in March this year showed that nearly three in four consumers in Singapore are shopping more frequently online. Forty-five per cent went to large marketplaces such as Lazada or Amazon.

This isn’t surprising - we are stuck at home and feeling really bored. People I have met said they bought something online on impulse recently simply to make themselves feel better. Retail therapy is even more compelling now.

The world economy is structured in such a way that companies and countries thrive the more consumers purchase.

With the rise of intelligent algorithms, special attention is placed on how products “speak” to the consumers. This is why designers put in a lot of thought to things like how a new phone feels in your hand or why a beautifully designed home appliance is so compelling.

The look and feel of products are carefully researched and refined. The more they can trigger your emotional reaction, the more likely you would be willing to part with your money for it. Why do these tactics work?

This is because most of our consumption decisions are guided by our emotions. Research has shown that we like to think we are rational beings but our “heart” frequently overrides our “head”.

HOW DOES THE “HEART” DRIVE CONSUMERISM?

Research in academic literature has shown that people consume to fulfill three major needs – functional needs, social needs and psychological needs.

Functional need is self-explanatory. You need a hairdryer to dry your hair after shower.

Yet, functional needs do not drive our buying decisions. There are so many different types of hair dryers out there. Some hair dryers cost as little as S$25 whereas others cost as much as S$500. What differentiates these products?