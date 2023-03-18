Commentary: With so much to do as we grow older, can we ever ‘fully’ retire?

Some pointed out the difference between “want to work” and “have to work” - when elderly continue holding down jobs because they need the additional income. It must be recognised that retiring isn't a viable option for some, and that lower-income senior citizens need support to avoid a substantial drop in standard of living when they stop working.

RETIRING DOES NOT MEAN NEVER WORKING AGAIN

For those who are fortunate enough to be able to retire - at the current minimum retirement age of 63 or even earlier, retiring does not mean never working again.

I have so far "retired" twice. In 2011, I was blessed with a nice handshake after the acquisition of the company I worked the Asia Pacific region for the previous seven years. Towards the end of 2019, I again retired, this time from the non-profit that I had joined a few months after my first retirement.

When I first retired in 2011, I did indeed look forward to less work travel and being more involved in the community, particularly through my church and para-church affiliations.

One paradox of retirement is that we look forward to spending more time with family. But the children are grown up and have their own lives and pursuits to occupy themselves.

Harry Chapin’s “Cat’s in the Cradle” lyrics come to mind. As the son grew up, he said, “I’m gonna be like you, Dad.” And he kept asking "When you comin' home, Dad?" The father’s answer: "I don't know when, but we'll get together then. You know we'll have a good time then."

Later in life, the roles reversed. The father reflected, “As I hung up the phone, it occurred to me, he'd grown up just like me.”