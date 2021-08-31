Commentary: Can employers justify paying workers who return to the office more than those who work from home?

SINGAPORE: Despite the Government relaxing rules and allowing more to return to the office in Singapore, we probably will not see huge swings in work arrangements.

At least not for the time being, when many big business names around the world are allowing employees to continue working from home (WFH) on some days, likely prompting others to follow suit.

Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Google are letting employees choose for themselves, but some come with a twist: Salary cuts for those who want to continue with remote working, supposedly due to pay policies based on differing costs of living across locations.

A Google employee living in Stamford, Connecticut could be paid 15 per cent less than a colleague who continues to commute to the New York City office, reports suggest.

That wage drop will hurt but might not dampen WFH entirely. The pandemic has pushed workers to review work-life priorities. Many will demand flexibility in where they work. Three in four polled by The Straits Times in end-March wanted some form of WFH arrangement, even after restrictions are lifted.

Herein lies the question: Can employees who work from the office permanently really be rewarded more than those who choose to work from home? Can employers justify such a move?