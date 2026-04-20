Commentary: Returning to work after cancer is harder than we think

SINGAPORE: Fighting cancer is a battle no one chooses. With 1 in 4 Singapore residents facing the risk of developing cancer in their lifetime, we witness people overcoming it with extraordinary courage and strength every day.

What we rarely talk about is the second battle that begins after treatment: returning to work. I’ve met many cancer survivors who fought hard to recover and are eager to rebuild their lives, yet returning to work is another uphill climb. Instead of being recognised for their skills, some feel defined by their diagnosis.

A 2025 study by the Singapore Cancer Society (SCS) found that 88 per cent of cancer survivors see returning to work as vital to their recovery, with ties to their dignity, identity and mental well-being. Yet nearly 50 per cent of them feel anxious about doing so, fearing they will be treated differently.

Returning to work is not just a personal journey, but a shared responsibility between cancer survivors and employers.