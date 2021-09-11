Commentary: Reusable containers are not always better for the environment than disposable plastic ones

MANCHESTER: We are facing a waste crisis, with landfills across the world at full capacity and mountains of “recycled” waste dumped in developing countries.

Food packaging is a major source of this waste, giving rise to an industry of “environmentally friendly” reusable food and drink containers that is projected to be worth £21.3 billion (US$29 billion) worldwide by 2027, well over double its 2019 value of £9.6 billion.

But while it might seem like reusing the same container is better than buying a new single-use one each time, our research shows that reusable containers could actually be worse for the environment than their disposable counterparts.

Reusable containers have to be stronger and more durable to withstand being used multiple times - and they have to be cleaned after each use - so they consume more materials and energy, increasing their carbon footprint.

Our research set out to understand how many times you have to reuse a container for it to be the more eco-friendly choice, in the context of the takeaway food industry.

We looked at three of the most widely used types of single-use takeaway containers: aluminium, polypropylene (PP) and extruded polystyrene (commonly known as Styrofoam, but correctly referred to as EPS).