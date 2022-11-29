Commentary: Singapore’s S$1.2m rhino horn seizure another reminder of need to combat wildlife trafficking

SINGAPORE: It was sobering when I first heard of Singapore’s largest seizure of rhino horns last month - weighing in at about 34kg with an estimated price tag of S$1.2 million.

The rhino horns were found in the transit baggage of a passenger travelling from South Africa to the Lao People's Democratic Republic through Singapore

It was also a reminder of another case two years earlier, where a South African man was sentenced to 17 months’ jail for trying to smuggle about 22kg of white rhino horns worth an estimated US$563,000 through Singapore to Vietnam.

These cases highlight the enormity of rhino horn trafficking and the highly profitable illegal wildlife trade. It also highlights the immense challenges facing law enforcement authorities in the face of continued demand for rhino horns as a prestige item and its purported medicinal benefits.

Singapore plays a pivotal role when it comes to eliminating illegal wildlife trade. As a key transit hub, our nation’s strong connectivity and transportation network is an attractive hub for trafficking syndicates to move their endangered wildlife and their products.