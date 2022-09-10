Commentary: Many missteps in new Lord of the Rings TV series are unforgivable

ABERYSTWYTH, Wales: Early reviews of Amazon Prime’s The Rings Of Power have said that this “rich, gorgeous” eight-episode prequel to Lord Of The Rings is “so astounding” it makes HBO’s rival fantasy series House Of The Dragon “look amateur”.

Such soundbites had the world’s JRR Tolkien fans - and no doubt Amazon bosses - salivating. According to the streaming giant’s own figures, 25 million viewers tuned into the show on its first day.

Like many in this new production’s target audience, as a teenager I immersed myself in the world of Middle-earth, devouring Tolkien’s high fantasy novels. Later, I happily sat through repeat family viewings of Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings films and even his less gripping adaptation of The Hobbit.

As a professor of English literature, I have spent a lot of time promoting Tolkien’s masterpiece to my students, many of whom have become passionate devotees themselves. All of which to say, I had high hopes for Amazon’s new series.

But I’m going to call it. Despite its £50-million-an-episode (US$58 million) price tag, The Rings Of Power is an elvish armour-clad turkey.

It suffers from many ills. There is ponderous, often clunky dialogue. Tonally the series is all over the place and veers crazily between the insufferably pompous and (cue the harfoots, a type of hobbit) cloying. And it has some serious representation issues.

Aside from the writing, there are also a multitude of visual issues that, in an age of epic fantasy shows and films that can render entire landscapes of fire and brimstone and bring hulking dragons to life, are just not forgivable.