Commentary: Rishi Sunak can restore sanity, but stability will be a harder slog

LONDON: It may not have felt that way, but for Rishi Sunak getting there was the easy part.

After just seven years in parliament the former chancellor is Britain’s next prime minister, the third this year, his success owing much to his being more spectacularly and rapidly vindicated in his analysis of Liz Truss’ economic strategy than even her wildest critics could have imagined.

With neither of his rivals making it to a ballot, Sunak has won the job without a vote. Boris Johnson’s abandonment of the contest, either because he did not meet the nomination threshold, or possibly because while he just met it he could feel the tide was running away from him, is a relief.

The UK has had enough entertainment for a generation and now desperately needs a period of undramatic stable government.

It is striking to think that Sunak has become prime minister without once addressing voters. Too many Tories MPs framed the debate as being about who could restore Conservative fortunes rather than who might be best for the country.

This is not merely a constitutional gripe. Sunak faces huge issues and has offered no public indication of how he will confront them beyond what he said in the different circumstances of the last leadership contest.

Opposition parties know their demands for an election will be ignored so the failure to talk to anyone but the parliamentary selectorate is even more egregious. And this will matter because Sunak still faces significant internal opposition, despite his uncontested victory.