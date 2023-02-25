Commentary: Leave my beloved Roald Dahl books alone

SINGAPORE: The pages of my decades-old copies of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and Matilda are yellowed, spotted; the spines cracked and peeling - a testament to how much I have read and re-read them. But my beloved Roald Dahl books have become the latest victims of some “woke” crowd, or so I’m told.

With the headline Roald Dahl Goes PC (politically correct) In A World Where No One Is “Fat” And The Oompa-Loompas Are Gender Neutral, British newspaper The Daily Telegraph sparked furore when it reported that new editions of these children’s classics contained hundreds of changes, particularly in references to weight, mental health, gender and race.

Author Salman Rushdie slammed the changes as “absurd censorship”. Even United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waded into the fray to say that literature should be “preserved and not airbrushed”.

On its part, the publisher Puffin said the review was done to ensure the British author’s works “can continue to be enjoyed by all today”.

As someone who has always known I wanted to pass these books on to my children (even before I knew I wanted children), I went to see what the fuss was all about.