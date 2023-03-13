Commentary: From Roald Dahl to Goosebumps, revisions to children’s classics are really about copyright

OXFORD: The backlash to Puffin Books’ decision to update Roald Dahl’s children’s books has been swift and largely derisive. The publisher has been accused of “absurd censorship”, “corporate safetyism” and “cultural vandalism.”

At its core, however, updating Roald Dahl’s children’s books is really about the rights and control copyright grants to authors and copyright holders. Those rights are exercised to update children’s books more frequently than many of these critics may realise.

Over the past decades, authors, copyright owners and publishers have edited and updated children’s books. They have removed racial stereotypes, reflected changing gender and cultural norms and in doing so, maintained their books’ relevance and appeal to the modern reader.

Hugh Lofting’s The Story Of Doctor Dolittle (1920), Dr Seuss’s And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street (1937), Helen Bannerman’s The Story Of Little Black Sambo (1899), Mark Twain’s Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn (1885) and classic children’s books series such as Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew have all changed to keep up with increasing sensitivities to racial, gender and other social stereotypes.

In 1973, Roald Dahl edited Charlie and the Chocolate Factory himself after the United States National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, criticised the Oompa-Loompas, who were originally portrayed as African pygmies.