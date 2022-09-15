Commentary: Robots need to move faster to save the world

NEW YORK: Not so long ago authors were churning out dire books on how The Rise of the Robots would lead to The Jobless Future, amid authoritative forecasts that half of all US jobs would be at risk from automation starting right about now.

Recent jobs reports, however, raise a different threat: Not whether robots will replace human labour, but whether they will get here fast enough to save the world economy from worker shortages.

Worldwide unemployment is at 4.5 per cent, the lowest since global records began in 1980. Labour shortfalls are at historic highs in advanced economies, including the UK and US. There are now 11.2 million openings for 5.6 million job hunters in the US, the widest gap since the 1950s.

Millions of workers who quit during the pandemic have yet to return, adding to the desperation of bosses.

FEWER WORKERS GUARANTEE SLOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH

These pressures are boiling up now in large part because growth in the working-age population - those between 15 and 64 - has started to decline, while the share of the elderly swells. Accelerated ageing is in turn a delayed result of societal shifts that started decades earlier: Women having fewer children and science extending the average lifespan.

The working-age population is shrinking in nearly 40 nations, including most of the major economic powers, up from just two in the early 1980s. The US is declining less precipitously than most, but is in the same basic fix.

More than any other factor, fewer workers all but guarantee slower economic growth, so most nations will need more robots just to keep growth alive.