Commentary: A true champion, Roger Federer's legacy of greatness and grace will be missed

SINGAPORE: I used to root against Roger Federer whenever he glided across my television screen.

Yes, against him.

It was possibly because my younger brother was a Federer fan, but probably because the man seemed simply invincible. Backhands sliced with exquisite perfection, forehand winners swept past desperate lunges, cross-court volleys hit with inch-perfect precision.

Federer had a magician's repertoire. A hint of a smile, a pump of the fist, a wave to the crowd. Little sound, not much sweat.

Match after match, Grand Slam after Grand Slam, the juggernaut rolled on. After all, there is a reason why he is nicknamed Federer Express. It was a little infuriating how good he was to the teenage me.

But Federer was more man than machine. He showed that one could be strong but also vulnerable.

I watched him weep after a 2009 finals defeat to Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. Eight years later, he sobbed with joy as he kissed the trophy.