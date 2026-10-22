TOKYO: I wrote before that it was only a matter of time before we saw incidents of “rogue” behaviour from Chinese AI agents. Now, we’re starting to see what that looks like. So far, they just really want to find the best way into the zoo.

That may sound far from our Terminator nightmares, but it’s the latest warning shot from a string of incidents involving computer systems behaving in ways we can’t anticipate or control.

A team of international researchers last week published findings on a “fleet” of Chinese AI agents running on a cloud platform operated by Tencent Holdings. The agents were apparently trying to answer a simple question: Which entrance to Chengdu Zoo do most people use.

They attempted to get around anti-bot protections on Amap, Alibaba Group’s equivalent of Google Maps, including by probing protected IT systems. The researchers found no evidence that the agents accessed private systems or coordinated with each other in real time.

Tencent later confirmed that the activity originated from evaluations of third-party models. Some agents “exhibited unintended web-browsing behaviour”, China’s largest tech company said in a post on X, while emphasising its commitment to building safe and responsible AI.