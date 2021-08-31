Commentary: Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United is great for fans but not so much for football

SINGAPORE: The European transfer window has come alive in August with some of the biggest names in the world moving or trying to.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe from the same French club while the saga of Harry Kane saw the England captain trying to leave Tottenham Hotspur before staying put after all.

Perhaps the most surprising move of all however, was the announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus on Aug 27 to rejoin his former club Manchester United. It is a good deal for the player, possibly a good one for the English team but perhaps a worrying development for football.

A GOOD MOVE FOR CR7?

According to reports, the 36-year-old will be, by some distance, the best paid player at Old Trafford earning £510,000 (US$701,000) a week, £130,000 more than the next highest player, Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Portuguese star joined United as a raw but talented teenager in 2003. By the time he left in 2009, after six successful seasons, he had become a global star. At Real Madrid, he cemented his reputation, along with Messi, as one of the two best players in the world.

In Spain, he scored an amazing 450 goals in 438 appearances as he won two Spanish La Liga league titles and four UEFA Champions League titles before heading to Juventus in July 2018 where he won two Italian championships.

Ronaldo, a player with a huge brand and the most followed person in the world on Instagram with 335 million followers, will only benefit from leaving Serie A, which has seen its international profile drop in recent years with stars such as Romelo Lukaku leaving for England’s Chelsea in August for £97.5 million (US$134 million).

The English Premier League has the highest international profile of any domestic league. Playing once again for Manchester United, one of the best supported teams, means he will stay very much in the headlines.