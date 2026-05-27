Commentary: AP x Swatch Royal Pop collection turned a right partnership into chaos
The chaotic launch of the “Royal Pop” pocket watch collection shows the fine line between buzz and backlash, says National University of Singapore’s Samer Elhajjar.
SINGAPORE: Before the scuffles, tear gas and store closures across three continents, the “Royal Pop” pocket watch collection by Audemars Piguet (AP) and Swatch had a genuinely compelling marketing idea.
It was the unlikely pairing of two watch brands, backed by a pre-launch strategy that cost almost nothing yet generated enormous buzz. By every strategic measure, this was a well-conceived collaboration until the launch on May 16 degenerated into global chaos, with overnight queues turning into fights and, in some extreme cases, police intervention.
A separate statement from Swatch blaming insufficient organisation by shopping centres has only deepened the backlash, cementing this episode as a marketing disaster.
A RIGHT PARTNERSHIP
Swatch and AP occupy opposite ends of the watch world’s hierarchy.
One is a mass-market Swiss watchmaker known for affordable timepieces. The other is one of the most revered names in “haute horlogerie” or high-end watchmaking, with timepieces starting with a price tag of US$15,000 and commanding multi-year waitlists.
But this gap is precisely the point, making this a textbook example of contrast branding where pairing unlikely brands creates cultural energy neither could generate alone.
Swatch gains prestige and horological credibility by being associated with a luxury watchmaker, while the partnership opens up AP to younger consumers who aspire but cannot yet afford its legendary Royal Oak collection that inspired the Royal Pop line.
There is also a pop culture element. The eight pocket watches are inspired by pop art with references to iconic artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. This positions them at the intersection of fashion, art and horology – a space that generates disproportionate media attention and social currency.
These were amplified at the pre-launch, which hit the right marketing principles of withhold, tease and surprise.
Swatch withheld official images for days, fuelling anticipation across social media. When the product was finally unveiled as pocket watches, not the wrist watches many had anticipated, the subverted expectation generated its own wave of engagement.
Information that sales of the watch collection were going to be limited to selected stores, with purchases capped at one per customer, added to the ferocity of interest.
WHEN THE HYPE MACHINE BREAKS DOWN
Hype marketing differs fundamentally from conventional product launches. Where traditional marketing builds familiarity over time, hype marketing withholds supply and creates urgency to generate desire far exceeding what the product could otherwise justify.
This is not a new strategy, as can be seen in streetwear brand Supreme’s weekly drops and luxury brand Hermes’ tightly controlled access to its Birkin bags. But in this case, the strategy was deployed without the infrastructure to contain what it unleashed.
The most glaring failure was operational.
Swatch had a direct precedent – the MoonSwatch launch with Omega in 2022, which triggered similar scenes. It could have introduced a ballot system for in-store access or staggered regional releases. A pre-registration system, as used by Nike’s SNKRS app for exclusive streetwear and sneaker drops, would have transformed the experience too.
A later statement by Swatch putting the blame on shopping centres is hard to read as anything other than deflection. A brand that engineers this level of demand cannot disclaim responsibility for the consequences at point of sale.
More damaging is how Swatch communicated that the Royal Pop collection would be available for several months on May 16, but that came after the frenzy had boiled over to a fever pitch. Announcing it before the launch would have defused the “one chance only” psychology driving people to camp overnight and rush doors.
There is a meaningful difference between publicity that builds desire and publicity that breeds resentment. When footage circulates of customers camping for 24 hours only to be turned away, the emotion being generated is unlikely to be anything aspirational.
There may be an added repercussion for AP. Some of its existing clientele – accustomed to waitlists, boutique relationships and the carefully choreographed theatre of haute horlogerie – already deemed the collaboration contentious, arguing it cheapened the Royal Oak’s mystique. The spectacle over the weekend has arguably deepened that wound.
CONSUMERS WHO FED THE HYPE
The uncomfortable truth is that hype does not work because brands impose it on consumers, but because consumers sustain it.
The crowd outside the Swatch stores around the world, including those in London, Dubai and even VivoCity in Singapore, did not appear because Swatch summoned them. Thousands of individuals had independently made the same calculation that a US$400 watch was worth an overnight queue.
In the age of social media, the queue is no longer a by-product of demand. For some, it is the product. The overnight camp becomes content. The sold-out sign is seen as validation. Then for others, hype launches equate to resale value.
Brands understand this more than they admit. Scarcity is not a supply constraint; it is a mechanism. Once it reliably produces attention, it becomes difficult to abandon, even when it creates visible chaos.
Consumer memory, meanwhile, is short. The MoonSwatch chaos is already remembered more as a cultural moment than a brand failure. Royal Pop may well follow the same trajectory, especially if Swatch manages supply effectively in the weeks ahead.
But brands should not confuse softened memory with safety. Hype works, but it is increasingly unclear where its edge ends and risk begins. At some point, the next viral queue will no longer be read as culture, but an incident associated with chaos. By then, attention will be a far weaker justification than it is today.
Samer Elhajjar is senior lecturer at the department of marketing, National University of Singapore (NUS) business school. The opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not represent the views and opinions of NUS.