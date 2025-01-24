Commentary: Fixing a flat tyre will cost more, thanks to climate change

SYDNEY: If you’re looking for a bounce in commodity markets, you could do worse than focus on rubber. Tokyo-traded futures have gained about 40 per cent over the past year, making it one of the best-performing agricultural products alongside two other tropical forest crops, cocoa and coffee. Despite selling off after hitting a seven-year high in October, since November the contracts climbed another 10 per cent to put them within range of a fresh record.

Climate is a major factor in this shift, on both the demand and the supply sides. The energy transition is going to mean the world needs more rubber in future than the roughly 15 million metric tonnes produced at present.

At the same time, a changing climate and economic growth are making it harder to produce the stuff. The combination of the two factors can only be bullish for prices.

Consider demand first. About three-quarters of tree rubber goes into a single product – vehicles, where its hard-wearing qualities make it an indispensable material for the wheel treads that help your car grip the asphalt. Most tyres use a synthetic equivalent made from petroleum for the walls and substrate, combined with latex on the road surface.

You might think that the shift towards more sustainable means of transport would be bad news for that, but in truth it’s the opposite. While sales of internal combustion engine cars peaked in 2017, the army of electric vehicles (EVs) taking their place will be even more hungry for rubber.