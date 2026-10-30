Commentary: Rubio’s visits are not enough to reset India-US relations

LONDON: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India last week triggered two opposing narratives: one that the India-US relationship remains in chronic decline, and another that it continues to move from strength to strength. As with most things, the reality is somewhere in the middle.

The naysayers point to Rubio visiting Mumbai and Jamnagar but not New Delhi.

This overlooks the fact that many other foreign leaders have bypassed the Indian capital: Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the southern state of Tamil Nadu in 2019, as part of their informal summit diplomacy; United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Mumbai last October after India and the UK signed a free trade agreement; and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited India’s IT hubs Ahmedabad and Bengaluru in January.

TALK IS CHEAP

As argued in earlier analysis, the India-US relationship remains “sticky”. Despite the war of words between New Delhi and Washington over the last year – fuelled by tariffs, sanctions, and tightening visa rules – structural engagement remains strong.